Perkins was waived by the Panthers on Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official website reports.

Perkins signed with the Panthers on Aug. 17, completing 10 of 11 passes for 71 yards, while also adding two rushes for 28 yards in Thursday's 19-10 loss to the Steelers. The quarterback hasn't appeared in an NFL contest since 2022, and he'll likely have to settle for a practice squad spot ahead of the 2025 campaign.