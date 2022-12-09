Perkins is listed as active Thursday versus the Raiders, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Both John Wolford and newcomer Baker Mayfield, who was claimed off waivers Tuesday, are available to the Rams and believed to be the two options to start at quarterback for the team Week 14, so Perkins likely is destined for clipboard duty and not much more. Still, if Perkins somehow finds his way onto the field Thursday, he'll be bringing a 56 completion percentage, 4.7 yards per attempt and one touchdown versus two interceptions in addition to 18 carries for 92 yards from his four appearances (one start) this season.
