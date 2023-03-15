The Rams didn't extend Perkins a qualifying offer or contract tender as a restricted free agent Wednesday, so he's officially an unrestricted free agent, per the NFL's transaction log.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Perkins' tender would've been over $2.6 million, but the Rams are open to bringing the backup quarterback back at a lower price. The undrafted product out of Virginia made his NFL debut in 2022 and appeared in five games, completing 19 of 34 passes for 161 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions across 89 offensive snaps. He also rushed 19 times for 90 yards.