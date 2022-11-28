Perkins completed 13 of 23 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions during Sunday's 26-10 loss to Kansas City. He added 44 rushing yards on nine carries.

Making the first start of his NFL career, Perkins struggled to move the ball through the air but did manage to lead the Rams in rushing yards. His first career TD pass went to Van Jefferson in the fourth quarter, but Los Angeles was down 20-3 at the time. With Allen Robinson (foot) now out for the year and Cooper Kupp (ankle) on IR as well, Perkins won't have much help even if he does get another start in Week 13 against the Seahawks in place of Matthew Stafford (neck).