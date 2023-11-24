Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that Kupp (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Since the Rams have yet to complete their final Week 12 practice Friday, it's not yet clear if Kupp will be listed as questionable heading into Sunday, or if he'll avoid a designation. Either way, McVay's comments indicate that Kupp will be ready to go come Sunday, when the wideout will return to action after exiting early in the Rams' Week 11 win over the Seahawks with a right low-ankle sprain. Though Kupp may be operating at somewhere less than 100 percent health against Arizona, his track record of being a high-volume target for quarterback Matthew Stafford should make fantasy managers comfortable enough with keeping the 30-year-old receiver in fantasy lineups.