Henderson is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 20-9 loss to the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Henderson was forced out of last Sunday's divisional loss in the fourth quarter, logging 12 carries for 62 yards before his exit. It now appears as though Henderson's ankle issue could be significant, and with No. 1 running back Cam Akers already sidelined due to the same injury, Los Angeles' backfield could be severely lacking in depth Week 17. Malcolm Brown, Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais are currently the Rams' only healthy tailbacks.