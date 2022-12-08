Edwards (concussion) was returned to IR on Wednesday and will be out for the remainder of the season, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Edwards was placed on IR on Oct. 11 after suffering his second concussion of the season. He was designated to return Nov. 16, which opened a 21-day window for him to practice with the team, before he would need to be placed on the active roster. However, that 21-day period has since passed without Edwards regaining his active roster spot. Per league rules, Edwards will need to miss the remainder of the season.