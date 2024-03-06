Buffalo and Edwards agreed to terms Wednesday on a two-year, $6 million contract extension, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Edwards played at a high level in 2023, his debut season with the Bills, and keeping the veteran guard around at a $3 million annual salary is a no-brainer as he heads into his age-27 season. The two-year extension includes nearly $3 million guaranteed with up to $1.2 million annually in playing time-based incentives. Edwards is also in a better spot to emerge as a full-time starter in 2024 after the Bills traded Ryan Bates to the Bears earlier this week.