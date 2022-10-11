Edwards suffered a concussion during Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Edwards was replaced by Bobby Evans after exiting this Week 4 contest, though Rams coach Sean McVay did not confirm who would step in as the team's starting left guard during Sunday's game against the Panthers, according to Jackson. The 25-year-old started every game for Los Angeles last season, so his absence will mark a significant loss for the team's banged-up offensive line.