Edwards (concussion) isn't in line to play Sunday against the Saints after suffering a setback, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Edwards sustained a concussion back in Week 5 versus Dallas, and he was then placed on injured reserve up until Wednesday. The 25-year-old endured an apparent setback in his recovery Friday, ultimately causing him to miss a fifth consecutive contest Sunday versus New Orleans. His next chance to suit up will now come Week 12 in Kansas City.