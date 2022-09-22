Long (groin) was listed as a limited participant on the Rams' injury report Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Long recorded four tackles while playing 41 defensive snaps during Sunday's 31-27 win against the Falcons, but he is now dealing with an unspecified groin injury after appearing on the Rams' injury report for the first time this season. The starting cornerback's availability will prove very important for Los Angeles after Troy Hill (groin) and rookie Cobie Durant (hamstring) both suffered injuries in Week 2.