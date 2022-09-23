Long (groin) was unable to practice for the Rams on Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Long landed on the Rams' injury report for the first time this season Wednesday with an unspecified groin injury. With both Troy Hill (groin) and rookie Cobie Durant (hamstring) having suffered injuries in Week 2, Long's availability will be crucial for the Rams' secondary in Week 3. The Rams signed defensive back Shaun Jolly on Thursday, who could see a workload if Long is unable to suit up Sunday.