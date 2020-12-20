Everett returned to Sunday's game versus the Jets, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Everett was evaluated for a concussion in the first half but returned for the Rams' first possession of the third quarter. He'll look to build upon the one catch (on two targets) for 15 yards that he posted prior to his spell away from the field.
