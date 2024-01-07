Everett was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a knee injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Everett caught his only target for four yards. In his absence, Stone Smartt, Nick Vannett and Donald Parham are available to handle the Chargers' TE reps in Week 18.
