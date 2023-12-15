Everett brought in five of eight targets for 41 yards in the Chargers' 63-21 loss to the Raiders on Thursday night.

Everett finished with a team-high reception total for the Chargers in the lopsided loss, with his enhanced participation partly the byproduct of Keenan Allen's (heel) absence. The veteran tight end actually has back-to-back five-catch tallies, and he hasn't recorded less than four receptions since being blanked against the Lions in Week 10. Everett figures to continue enjoying a solid role in a Week 16 home battle against the Bills on Saturday, Dec. 23, particularly if Allen remains sidelined for that contest.