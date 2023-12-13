Everett (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game at Las Vegas.

Everett is one of the many Chargers with a larger target share projection now that Keenan Allen (heel) has been ruled out for Week 15, albeit in the context of an offense featuring Easton Stick at quarterback instead of franchise signal-caller Justin Herbert (finger), who has been shut down for the season. Everett should be ready to handle his usual role as the Chargers' top tight end after he was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice.