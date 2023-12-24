Everett caught seven of eight targets for 42 yards in Saturday's 24-22 loss to the Bills.

Everett set a new high-water mark for receptions this season after leading the Chargers with seven grabs Saturday. The veteran tight end has now seen eight targets in each of his last three contests, producing averages of 5.7 receptions and 40.7 yards over that span. Everett should continue providing useful PPR numbers when the Chargers visit the Broncos on Dec. 31.