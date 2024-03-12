Everett and the Bears are in agreement on a contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

One of the better receiving options among a weak free-agent class of tight ends, Everett is linking up with a Bears team that already has a proven starter in Cole Kmet, coming off a 719-yard, six-TD season. Everett could take some of the snaps in obvious passing situations given that he's probably a bit quicker and more agile, though Kmet is taller, heavier, stronger and has a better track record of receiving production. The Bears may have a lot of two-TE formations in mind, especially with their WR depth behind No. 1 DJ Moore looking shaky at the moment. Still, it's not a great fantasy situation for Everett, who turns 30 in June after five straight seasons in the range of 408-to-555 receiving yards (for three different teams).