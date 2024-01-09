Everett, who was forced out of the 13-12 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday due to a knee injury, finished the 2023 campaign with 51 catches for 411 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The Chargers haven't released any official information regarding the severity of Everett's injury, so it's fair to assume the veteran should be healthy following the offseason. The 29-year-old wrapped up his seventh year in the NFL with solid figures given his role essentially as a safety blanket for Justin Herbert, as he never recorded more than 50 yards receiving in a single game despite seven contests with at least four receptions. Everett enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent that will likely draw some suitors given his constant reliability.