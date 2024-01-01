Everett finished with four receptions on nine targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 16-9 loss to Denver.

Everett surpassed the season high of eight targets that he had seen over the Chargers' last three contests, but he wound up finishing Sunday's loss with the lowest reception and yardage total of any game from that span. The veteran tight end wasn't the only player to struggle for a team that failed to score a touchdown against the now 8-8 Broncos. Everett and the rest of his teammates will look to end the season on a high note if they can upset the Chiefs in Week 18.