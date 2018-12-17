Rams' Gerald Everett: Heavily involved against Eagles
Everett caught a season-high five passes for 46 yards during Sunday's 30-23 loss to Philadelphia.
The sophomore tight end was targeted seven times for the second consecutive week, as he continues to carve out a bigger role in the passing attack. However, it's important to note that the Rams were attempting comebacks in both games and each of Everett's catches this week against the Eagles came in the fourth quarter and underneath the secondary with the Philadelphia defensive backs clearly focused on taking away the deep ball. Los Angeles has presumably soft matchups against Arizona and San Francisco on deck, so it will be telling to see how involved Everett is if the Rams are in the driver's seat and not trailing. While he remains a risky fantasy start in Week 16, it definitely appears that Everett's long-term value is trending up. It makes him a speculative stash candidate for next season in deep keeper/dynasty leagues, especially considering how chaotic the tight end position was in 2018.
