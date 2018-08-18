Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Connects on two of three attempts Saturday
Zuerlein connected on two of three field-goal attempts and made his lone PAT in Saturday's 19-15 preseason win over the Raiders.
Zuerlein missed wide right from 48 yards out late in the first quarter, but he rebounded with second-quarter makes of 42 and 28 yards. With last December's back surgery completely behind him, Zuerlein looks poised to assume kicking duties for one of the league's most explosive offenses. Sam Ficken worked the second half and converted a pair of short field goals, but he's little more than an insurance option.
