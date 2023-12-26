Head coach Robert Saleh said that Zuerlein is dealing with right quadricep soreness coming out of Sunday's 30-28 win over the Commanders and is uncertain to be available for Thursday's game against the Browns.

If Zuerlein's leg was bothering him Sunday, it wasn't apparent in his performance. He converted on all six of his kicks (three field goals, three extra points) in Week 16, including a game-winner from 54 yards out with five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Zuerlein was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report but he wasn't on the field for Tuesday's walk-through session, according to Al Iannazzone of Newsday. The Jets don't currently have another kicker on their 53-man roster or practice squad, so the team would presumably sign one no later than Wednesday if there's truly any concern about Zuerlein's chances of playing Thursday.