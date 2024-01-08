Zuerlein made three of four field-goal attempts in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Patriots.

With heavy snow coming down, no kick was easy, so Zuerlein's performance was more than adequate in that context. He connected from 21, 40 and 33 yards but banged a 49-yard attempt off the upright. The miss was only Zuerlein's third on 38 field-goal attempts, and he made 15 of 16 PAT tries in 2023. The 36-year-old kicker will be a free agent this offseason, but the Jets will likely try to re-sign Zuerlein, who has spent the past two seasons with the team on one-year deals.