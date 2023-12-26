Zuerlein was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate due to a quadriceps injury, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Zuerlein converted all three of his field-goal attempts and all three PAT attempts in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Commanders. This included his game-winner in the final seconds. However, he apparently came out of the game with a quadriceps issue as well. The veteran's status for Thursday's game against the Browns is now in question. It remains to be seen if New York will add a kicker to its practice squad, which would be a sign that Zuerlein's status is indeed up in the air.
