Zuerlein (quadriceps) made two of three field-goal attempts and both PAT tries in Thursday's 37-20 loss to the Browns.
Zuerlein connected from 46 yards and 44 yards but had a 31-yard attempt blocked in between. He came into the game nursing a quadriceps injury but played through it. Zuerlein's blocked field-goal attempt was just his second miss in 34 tries heading into the Week 18 season finale against the Patriots.
