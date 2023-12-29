Zuerlein (quadriceps) made two of three field-goal attempts and both PAT tries in Thursday's 37-20 loss to the Browns.

Zuerlein connected from 46 yards and 44 yards but had a 31-yard attempt blocked in between. He came into the game nursing a quadriceps injury but played through it. Zuerlein's blocked field-goal attempt was just his second miss in 34 tries heading into the Week 18 season finale against the Patriots.