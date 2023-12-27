Zuerlein (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at Cleveland.

Zuerlein returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant after sitting out Tuesday's session, but his status for the Week 17 contest still appears to be up in the air. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets signed Austin Seibert to their practice squad Wednesday as an insurance policy in the event Zuerlein can't play Thursday. The Jets would have to elevate Seibert to the roster no later than 4 p.m. ET on Thursday in order for him to be eligible to play against Cleveland.