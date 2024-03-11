Zuerlein is slated to sign a two-year, $8.4 million deal to remain with the Jets, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

In 16 regular season games with New York in 2023, Zuerlein connected on 35 of his 38 field-goal attempts and 15 of his 16 extra-point tries en route to recording 120 points. Looking ahead, the 36-year-old's fantasy upside hinges on the performance of the Jets offense in 2024, a unit that figured to be buoyed by the looming return to action of veteran franchise QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles).