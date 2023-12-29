Zuerlein (quadriceps) is active for Thursday's game against Cleveland.
Zuerlein was deemed a 'DNP' on Tuesday and logged a limited listing Wednesday due to a right quad injury. His status for Thursday Night Football was in some question, but he'll be able to participate in the contest after all. An erratic Jets offense has made it difficult to predict Zuerlein's production of late -- he's made multiple field goals three times in his past four games but also has three games with zero field goals among his past six contests.
