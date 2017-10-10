Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Misses first field goal of 2017
Zuerlein connected on one of his two field goal attempts and hit an extra-point kick during Sunday's 16-10 loss to Seattle.
Zuerlein was perfect through the first four games of the season and also converted seven field goals in last week's win over Dallas. While fantasy owners were stung with a disappointing showing against Seattle, Zuerlein's unblemished streak wasn't going to last the entire year. The biggest takeaway from Sunday is that Los Angeles moved the ball well enough to provide him with opportunities against a strong Seattle defense. Zuerlein projects to remain a serviceable option in the majority of settings.
