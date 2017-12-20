Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Placed on IR with back injury
Zuerlein has been placed on injured reserve due to a back injury, with the Rams signing Sam Ficken as a replacement, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Despite a pair of uncharacteristic misses on extra-point attempts in December, the 29-year-old Zuerlein has enjoyed one of the best season by a kicker in NFL history. He's converted 38 of 40 field-goal attempts, including six of seven from 50-plus yards and 12 of 12 in the 40-49 range. Zuerlein even had a shot to break the single-season record of 44 field goals, set by David Akers for the 49ers in 2011. Ficken has never kicked in an NFL regular-season game and figures to be a significant downgrade, but his attachment to the high-powered Rams offense nonetheless makes him a usable fantasy option for Week 16 in Tennessee, albeit on the low end of the spectrum.
More News
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...