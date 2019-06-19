Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Returns healthy
Zuerlein is the lone kicker on the Rams' 90-man roster.
It's a sign that Zuerlein is in good health after dealing with groin and foot injuries last season. He was the top fantasy kicker on a per-game basis the past two years, but he missed two games in 2017 and five in 2018. Zuerlein should be the first kicker taken in most fantasy drafts, offering an excellent blend of leg strength, accuracy and favorable team context.
