Goff (thumb) appears to be proceeding through warmups without issue Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Just 10 days removed from undergoing surgery on his right thumb -- which he dislocated Week 16 -- Goff seemed to be going through the motions at Wednesday's session. Per Thiry, not only was Goff seen throwing passes, but he went through ball-security drills, too, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. Goff went down as a limited participant at Tuesday's walk-through, so it'll be interesting to see if he elevates to full midway through the practice week.