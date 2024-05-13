The Lions signed Goff to a four-year, $212 million contract extension Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal contains $170 million guaranteed, and Goff is now the highest-paid player in Lions franchise history. The 2016 No. 1 overall pick of the Rams, Goff was acquired from Los Angeles in the Matthew Stafford haul prior to the 2021 season and has resurrected his career under Detroit OC Ben Johnson. In three seasons with Detroit, Goff has completed 66.5 percent of his passes, up from 63.4 percent with Los Angeles, and has thrown for 12,258 yards with a splendid 78:27 TD:INT mark. He's lowered his turnover rate with Detroit and just helped lead the team to the NFC Championship Game last season. Goff is still just 29 years old and is locked in with the Lions for at least the next few seasons.