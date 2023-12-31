Goff completed 19 of 34 passes for 271 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the Lions' 20-19 loss to the Cowboys on Saturday.

As his final line implies, Goff had an inconsistent night that saw him hit on some sizable completions but also make his fair share of poor or inaccurate throws. On the bright side, Goff recorded completions of 23, 25 and 63 yards to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and Jameson Williams, respectively. He was also able to lead a last-minute drive that culminated in an 11-yard touchdown pass to St. Brown that put the Lions within a point before a go-ahead two-point conversion pass to offensive lineman Taylor Decker was nullified by penalty. On the other hand, Goff's first interception came in Cowboys territory, while the second one unfolded on the Lions' 26-yard line with 2:05 remaining and led to what would prove to be a game-winning field goal for Dallas. Goff did extend his touchdown streak to nine games, but he's now thrown four picks in the last three contests. Goff and the Lions close out the regular season against the Vikings at home on Jan. 7.