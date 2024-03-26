Goff and the Lions have begun negotiations on a contract extension, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

The same is true for star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, one of the team's nine regular starters on offense currently under contract with the Lions for 2024. The two exceptions are wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who averaged 3.8 targets per game last year, and right guard Jonah Jackson, who has already been replaced by 2023 Pro Bowler Kevin Zeitler. Even offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is back for another year, after many assumed he'd leave for a head coaching job. Goff has just one season and $27.3 million remaining on a four-year extension he originally signed with the Rams. What was once viewed as an overpay has now become one of the best values among veteran QB contracts, with the 29-year-old coming off consecutive seasons with more than 4,400 passing yards and at least 29 TDs. Goff hasn't quite been as effective for fantasy managers, as he offers next to nothing on the ground and plays in an offense that got 47 rushing TDs from its running backs over the past two seasons.