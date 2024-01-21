Goff completed 30 of 43 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-23 divisional-round win over the Buccaneers.

After a tight first half that saw the two teams battle to a 10-10 standstill, Goff got rolling after halftime and led the Lions on three straight TD drives, capping the last one with a nine-yard scoring strike to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Goff has a 12:2 TD:INT over his last six games with a 70.5 percent completion rate and 8.0 YPA, but he'll face a tough test in the NFC Championship Game next weekend on the road in San Francisco.