Goff completed 23 of 32 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Lions' 30-20 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

The Lions treated the regular-season finale as a normal game in terms of personnel usage, and Goff was a beneficiary in the form of his fifth 300-yard game of the campaign. The veteran signal-caller honed in on Amon-Ra St. Brown as usual, connecting with his top target for on seven occasions for 144 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown pass. Goff also hit Sam LaPorta (knee) for a two-yard scoring toss to open the scoring in the first quarter, and he finishes the season with the second-highest touchdown total of his career (30). The Lions will be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NFC, depending on the outcome of the Cowboys' and Eagles' games in the late window.