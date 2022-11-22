Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Wolford is "trending in the right direction" with the neck injury that sidelined him Sunday at New Orleans, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

When Matthew Stafford didn't play Week 10 against the Cardinals due to a concussion, Wolford started at quarterback for the Rams and completed 24 of 36 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception. While Stafford was able to clear the protocol for head injuries for Week 11 action versus the Saints, Wolford sat out due to a stiff neck that still allowed him to practice Thursday (limited) and Friday (full). Wolford's ability to increase his activity level in each session last week likely inspired McVay's comment Monday, and he could get a chance to start again Sunday in Kansas City with a decision pending on whether Stafford will enter the concussion protocol. If, for some reason, both Stafford and Wolford are inactive this weekend, Bryce Perkins is the next QB up for L.A.