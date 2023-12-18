Havrisik connected on two of three field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 28-20 victory against the Commanders.

With Mason Crosby being cut from the Rams' practice squad on Tuesday, Havrisik's hold on the starting kicker position for the Rams seemed to be on firmer ground heading into a Week 15 tilt against Washington. Havrisik struggled again, however, as another missed field goal, this time from 43 yards out, may have eroded all the goodwill he earned after his perfect performance in Week 14. The Rams offense has been giving Havrisik plenty of chances to produce in recent weeks, but coach Sean McVay may again look to bring in competition for the embattled kicker after his third missed field goal from 40-49 yards out in his last six games.