Brown rushed 12 times for 46 yards during Sunday's 34-0 win over Arizona.

Brown received more opportunities in the rushing game in Week 2 because Todd Gurley was nursing cramps, but the No. 2 back failed to take advantage by averaging just 3.8 yards per attempt on the ground. Gurley scored three times before exiting and was reported to be fine following the game, so his workhorse role doesn't appear to be in jeopardy heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Chargers. Brown's fantasy value remains limited, as he checks out as a wait-and-see stash in deep settings and/or a Gurley handcuff.

