Brown is in line to start Sunday against the 49ers with Todd Gurley (quadriceps) ruled out for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Based on the Rams' previous usage, Brown is on track to receive the lion's share of the carries, with rookie Darrell Henderson dressing as the backup. Given that Henderson is the better pass catcher of the two, game flow or a hot-hand situation could change the distribution of touches during the contest.