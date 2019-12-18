Play

Thomas caught his only target, a five-yard gain, during Sunday's 44-21 loss to Dallas.

Thomas' reception was just his second of the season and first since Week 11. The Rams generally keep with three-receiver sets and, with Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Brandin Cooks occupying those slots, there is seldom much of an opportunity for Thomas to contribute. Given his lack of opportunities and Sunday's matchup against San Francisco, the league's top pass defense, Thomas figures to be a poor play.

