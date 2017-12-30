Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Ready for bigger role
Rams head coach Sean McVay said Cooper's teammates Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp (knee) won't get much playing time, if any, in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Selected to the Pro Bowl as a return specialist, Cooper caught nine of 13 targets for only 54 yards all season. He figures to get plenty of snaps in Week 17 as the Rams rest a number of starters, but he'll have to catch passes from Sean Mannion instead of Jared Goff, without the services of LT Andrew Whitworth to keep the 49ers' pass rushers at bay.
More News
-
Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Totals a yard•
-
Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Grabs two receptions Week 10•
-
Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Snags first pass of the season•
-
Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Leads team in receptions versus Chargers•
-
Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Catches two passes•
-
Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Will have plenty of competition in 2017•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...