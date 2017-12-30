Rams head coach Sean McVay said Cooper's teammates Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp (knee) won't get much playing time, if any, in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Selected to the Pro Bowl as a return specialist, Cooper caught nine of 13 targets for only 54 yards all season. He figures to get plenty of snaps in Week 17 as the Rams rest a number of starters, but he'll have to catch passes from Sean Mannion instead of Jared Goff, without the services of LT Andrew Whitworth to keep the 49ers' pass rushers at bay.