Lake (hamstring) was a non-participant at the Rams' practice Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Lake has been unavailable for the team's last two games while nursing a hamstring injury and he remained sidelined at the first practice session of the week. The safety will likely need to log at least a limited session before the end of the week if he's going to return to the field for Sunday's matchup with the Ravens.