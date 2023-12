Lake (hamstring) is could return to the field in Week 14 versus the Ravens, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Lake is considered to be "trending up" from his hamstring injury and is likely to be back for Week 15, if not Sunday against Baltimore. The safety has missed the last two contests since getting hurt in the team's Week 11 win over Seattle and his return to the field would provide the team with a major boost to their secondary ahead of a tough matchup with the Ravens.