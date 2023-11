Lake (hamstring) is not trending in the right direction for the Rams' Week 13 matchup with the Browns, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Head Coach Sean McVay does not sound optimistic regarding Lake's chances of playing, but he has not officially been ruled out. More clarity will come as the week progresses. If he indeed cannot play, John Johnson and Russ Yeast would presumably be in line for bigger workloads.