Rams' Robert Woods: Hauls in both targets for 19 yards

Woods caught both his targets for 19 yards during Saturday's preseason win over the Raiders.

Woods worked exclusively with the first-team offense and snagged both his passes on the opening drive of the game. In his first season with the Rams, Woods projects to operate in a familiar possession role and run underneath routes following the team's recent acquisition of Sammy Watkins, who will serve as the club's top wideout. Woods should still see enough targets to pop up on the fantasy radar in deeper settings.