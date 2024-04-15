Rivers signed his contract tender with the Rams on Monday.

Rivers suited up for nine games in 2023 as a backup to Kyren Williams, logging 32 carries for 129 yards and while securing all five of his targets for 22 yards. He and Zach Evans could have a chance to compete for the No. 2 backfield role this offseason, pending Los Angeles' additions in the 2024 NFL Draft and/or further in free agency. Rivers has looked solid in limited action as a pass-catcher, which could open further paths for opportunities on offense if he's able to impress this offseason.