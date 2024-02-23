The Rams have extended a contract tender to Rivers, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

By offering Rivers, an exclusive rights free agent, a contract tender, he can't negotiate with other teams this offseason. The stage is thus set for the 25-year-old to return the the Rams' backfield in 2024. This past season while working behind top back Kyren Williams, Rivers carried 32 times for 129 yards and caught all five of his targets for 22 yards in nine games. Looking ahead, the 5-foot-9, 195-pounder should continue to maintain a rotational role in Los Angeles' RB corps, which will also include 2023 sixth-rounder Zach Evans, among others.